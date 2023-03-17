210619
What was this BC Ferries vessel doing in Burrard Inlet?

Rare ferry sighting in Inlet

Nick Laba / North Shore News - | Story: 416706

No, it’s not the direct-to-downtown-Vancouver ferry route that we’ve all been waiting for.

It’s also not the “sail of shame” after a night of boats getting busy, as suggested by Steve Burgess, who snapped a couple beauty photos of the smaller BC Ferries craft leaving Burrard Inlet around 5 p.m. on Monday.

It was the Malaspina Sky heading from Seaspan North Vancouver to Deas Dock in Richmond, BC Ferries spokesperson Daniel McIntosh explained in an email.

“She is in refit until March 31 and will return to service on Route 7 (Earls Cove – Saltery Bay) on April 1,” he said.

Refits are routine maintenance done periodically to deal with any rust, wear and tear, and repairs needed to maximize the lifespan of a vessel, he added.

Burgess said he likes to go to Ambleside Park in West Vancouver to take photos.

“I live in the West End but sometimes I ride my bike over the bridge, see what’s on special at the Loblaw’s City Market in Park Royal, and go on a photo safari at Ambleside,” he said. “Low tide is always best.”

 

209998