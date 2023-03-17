Vancouver's Penthouse strip club reveals pair of cheeky St. Paddy's Day messages

Photo: .

Famous for providing some comic relief during the pandemic, a popular Vancouver adult nightclub continues to garner laughs with witty messages on its eye-catching marquee.

The Penthouse Nightclub features two festive messages for St. Patrick's Day on its signage. One side of the marquee reads, "Top (less) of the morning to you," while the other teases that the "Irish drink free" and then clarifies below: "JK imagine? Lol."

The Penthouse reopened its doors to the public after a year and a half in September 2021. During the hiatus, the club kept passersby entertained with its world-famous cheeky marquee. The satirical signage is frequently changed by a trio of bartenders known as The Marquee Boys.

One of the showroom's most popular signs related to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January 2021.

"Better security than the US Capitol" read the sign, which alluded to how easily the Pro-Trump demonstrators were able to storm the capitol building.

With files from Maria Diment.