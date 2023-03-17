No foul play suspected in emergency that shut down Coquitlam SkyTrain stations yesterday

Photo: Janis Cleugh/Tri-City News photo. A rider alert sign was posted during a nine-hour closure at Coquitlam SkyTrain stations Thursday, March 16.

No foul play is suspected in a "tragic" incident that occurred outside the Coquitlam Central Sky Train station on Thursday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m. on March 16, Metro Vancouver Transit Police responded to a medical emergency at the station which required the closure of both Coquitlam Central Station and Lincoln Station.

Lafarge Lake Douglas Station was also closed as it is a terminus station and passengers were unable to travel west bound by train.

The stations remained closed for approximately nine hours while the scene was processed by the attending coroner, according to information from Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

Anyone who needs help processing what happened is urged to call Transit Police at 604-515-8300.

"We have resources available to assist. You don’t have to do it alone," stated Const. Amanda Steed, media relations officer.

A bus bridge was quickly set up with five buses to get people to their destinations and there was no crowding, according to TransLink senior media relations advisor Thor Diakow.

Stations were closed until 4 a.m. and service resumed normally today, Friday, at 5:30 a.m. said Diakow.

"It was a lengthy closure I do recognize that," said Diakow. "It’s obviously tragic and we empathize with everyone’s situation."