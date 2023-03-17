Man arrested for allegedly wielding syringe with needle attached to toy arrow

Photo: RCMP A toy bow and arrow is seen in this RCMP handout photo.

Police say they have arrested a man in Nanaimo, B.C., who was allegedly threatening people with a toy bow and arrow that had a syringe with a needle attached to the arrow's tip.

Mounties say they were called to the parking lot of the Port Place Mall in the Vancouver Island city on Monday after the man was reportedly threatening people with a stick and the toy bow and arrow.

Police say the arrow "appeared to have" a hypodermic needle attached to the end, and the man was taken into custody after a brief foot chase and struggle with officers.

RCMP say the 32-year-old man now faces charges of assaulting a police officer, uttering threats, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Mounties say the man will remain in custody until he's due back in court on March 28.