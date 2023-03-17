Owners of Revelstoke Mountain Resort add ski-in ski-out property

Photo: HM Commercial Group

A world-class ski-in ski-out property right beside Revelstoke Mountain Resort has been sold by Okanagan Commercial company HM Commercial Group.

The 3.61-acre development site is located at the base of the mountain but has a gondola passing over top, "so close to the ski-hill, that these units will offer ski-in/ski-out access to the mountain," states a news release.

The property has been purchased by developers Northland Properties for $5,500,000.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is located on Mount Mackenzie, just outside Revelstoke and is already owned by Northland Properties.

Northland Properties is owned by the Gaglardi family which also owns well-known brands like the Sandman Hotel Group, The Sutton Place Hotels, Moxies, Denny's, Chop Steakhouse & Bar and Shark Club.

Tom Gaglardi is also the owner and governor of the NHL"s Dallas Stars and part owner of the Kamloops Blazers.