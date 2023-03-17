209304
BC  

Owners of Revelstoke Mountain Resort add ski-in ski-out property

BC ski hill expands

- | Story: 416659

A world-class ski-in ski-out property right beside Revelstoke Mountain Resort has been sold by Okanagan Commercial company HM Commercial Group.

The 3.61-acre development site is located at the base of the mountain but has a gondola passing over top, "so close to the ski-hill, that these units will offer ski-in/ski-out access to the mountain," states a news release.

The property has been purchased by developers Northland Properties for $5,500,000.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is located on Mount Mackenzie, just outside Revelstoke and is already owned by Northland Properties.

Northland Properties is owned by the Gaglardi family which also owns well-known brands like the Sandman Hotel Group, The Sutton Place Hotels, Moxies, Denny's, Chop Steakhouse & Bar and Shark Club.

Tom Gaglardi is also the owner and governor of the NHL"s Dallas Stars and part owner of the Kamloops Blazers.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BC News

206230