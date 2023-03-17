RCMP investigators need help to determine motive for courthouse arson

Photo: Janice Stark

BC RCMP continues to investigate the cause of a fire that destroyed the BC Provincial Courthouse in Golden, March 13, 2023.

The fire has already been determined to have been started intentionally, and a Golden Fire Department firefighter was injured while fighting the fire.

“As the investigation is still in its early stages, officers aren’t able to confirm the motive, nor if any suspects have been identified,” says RCMP Cpl. James Grandy. “What we can say is that all necessary resources are actively working to advance the investigation.”

Forensic and General Investigative sections of the BC RCMP are being helped by the Golden Fire Department fire investigator, along with support from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General’s Fire Service Advisor.

“The courthouse was also home to other agencies, including Service BC. Luckily, given the number of people who rely on in-person services, Service BC is now operating out of the Ministry of Children and Family Development office at 1104 9th Street South,” says Cpl. Grandy.

Investigators are asking for the public's help to provide any information they may have. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Golden RCMP, 250-344-2221.