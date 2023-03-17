Police, arson team investigate body found in Burnaby park

Photo: Glacier Media

Police and arson investigators were on scene at a Burnaby park where a body was found Thursday.

Burnaby RCMP located a deceased person at a “structure fire” in the area of Southridge Drive and Byrnepark Drive about 10:45 a.m., according to an emailed statement from the detachment.

Police are investigating, but media spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj said there is currently “nothing to indicate that it’s a suspicious death.”

“There are no further details at this time,” Kalanj said.