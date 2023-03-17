Woman accused of impersonating nurse in Ontario and B.C. could plead guilty

Photo: Ottawa Police Service

A woman already convicted of posing as a nurse at Ottawa medical and dental clinics may soon return to B.C. and plead guilty on charges she posed as a nurse at B.C. Women's Hospital.

Brigitte Cleroux remains in prison in Ontario on a seven-year sentence after pleading guilty to seven charges including assault, assault with a weapon, fraud and impersonation.

Those charges and conviction came after parallel Ottawa Police Service and Vancouver Police Department investigations, which alleged the Gatineau, Que. woman posed as a nurse to treat patients in Ontario. She's accused of doing the same in B.C.

In Vancouver, Cleroux faces charges of assault, assault with a weapon, fraud over $5,000, using forged documents, and personation with intent to gain advantage. There is also civil court action running in tandem with the proceedings.

The Vancouver case is currently 464 days old.

Cleroux appeared by phone before Judge Harbans Dhillon on March 16 with lawyer Talia Armstrong appearing for defence counsel Chris Johnson. The Crown prosecutor is Louise Krivel.

Armstrong told Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Harbans Dhillon the defence he wants to keep trial dates in case discussions on a guilty plea don’t reach an agreement.

The initial charges were approved in November after the VPD launched a months-long investigation. The investigation was spurred by reports of a B.C. Women’s Hospital employee allegedly fraudulently identifying herself as a nurse between June 2020 and June 2021.

VPD’s Financial Crime Unit found a woman had allegedly fraudulently used the name of a real nurse while providing medical care to patients at the hospital.

Ottawa police began their investigation after being told a woman had used aliases and assumed the identities of registered nurses that she fraudulently obtained. Nursing duties were allegedly carried out by Cleroux at a medical and dental clinic in the nation's capital.

“Some of those duties included the administration of medications, including injections, to patients,” Ottawa police said.