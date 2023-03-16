Health Canada issues warning over kids medicine advertised on Facebook

Photo: . Robikids medicine contains a prescription drug not authorized in Canada

Health Canada is warning parents not to give their children two cough syrups that are being advertised on Facebook.

The government authority said today that Robikids and Solmux are “unauthorized children’s syrups for thinning mucus and may pose serious health risks.”

Health Canada said that the syrups contain a prescription drug, carbocisteine, which may pose serious health risks such as nausea, diarrhea, allergic reactions (e.g., anaphylaxis) and gastrointestinal bleeding.

Carbocisteine is a prescription drug that is not approved for use in Canada. It is used in other countries to treat conditions associated with too much mucus in the respiratory tract.

What to do

Do not use these products. Return them to your local pharmacy for proper disposal. Consult a health care professional if you or your child have used either of these products and have health concerns. Prescription drugs can only be legally sold with a prescription. Buy your prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies only.

Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

The affected products are:

Robikids Carbocisteine Mucolytic, 120 ml (250 mg / 5 ml); labelled to contain carbocisteine;

Solmux Carbocisteine Mucolytic Pediatric Syrup, 120 mL (200 mg / 5 ml); also labelled to contain carbocisteine.

Prescription drugs, added Health Canada, should only be used under the advice and supervision of a health care professional because they are used to treat specific conditions and may cause serious side effects.