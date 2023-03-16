Alberta earthquake felt in Dawson Creek Thursday morning

Photo: Earthquakes Canada. Magnitudes of 4.5, and 4.6.

A pair of earthquakes and aftershocks originating near Reno, AB was felt in Dawson Creek this morning.

Earthquakes Canada lists the events between 4.1 and 4.6. The first quake hit at 8:46am, and was centred about 30 kilometres outside Reno

It says it had a magnitude of 4.5, while the second one measured 4.6.

A report by the Canadian Press says there have been several reports of people feeling the tremors, which were about five kilometres underground.

There were a series of earthquakes reported in the same Reno, Alberta area in November of 2022.