Suspect charged with first-degree murder in 2017 Victoria death

Photo: Contributed Richard 'Blair' Young.

Joseph “Bob” Gelineau, of Victoria, has been charged with first-degree murder and indignity to human remains in relation to the death of Richard “Blair” Young six years ago, Victoria police announced Wednesday.

Gelineau was arrested by officers with the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crimes unit. He is in custody.

No other details of the arrest or investigation were released.

Young was reported missing on Feb. 14, 2017.

He was last seen on Feb. 7 of that year and his family was concerned about his well-being.

His remains were found on March 3, 2017, in a forested slope close to the summit of the Malahat.

Volunteers from Cowichan Valley and Salt Spring Island Search and Rescue used ropes to conduct a steep-angle recovery of his remains.

What had been a missing persons case turned into a homicide investigation. The cause of death was not released.

An obituary said that Young died Feb. 26, 2017. Young was born in Saskatchewan in 1944 and moved to Vancouver Island in 1970. He was the owner and operator of a number of businesses for office equipment, fishing and retail seafood.