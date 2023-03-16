Beloved Gibsons peacock dies in wake of dog attack

Photo: Russ and Deborah Greaves

A feathered friend to many is being mourned in Gibsons.

On Sunday, Janine Young and her husband found Kyle the peacock dead outside near their home. They scooped it up into a box so neighbourhood kids wouldn’t see, and gave it a proper burial. As they cleaned up the feathers, a neighbour discovered their door camera had captured footage of an off-leash dog attacking the large bird.

The incident has been reported to Gibsons bylaw.

Since then, the peacock’s legacy has been the talk of the town.

Peacocks have long been known to roam the Sunshine Coast. This peacock wandered around the Lower Gibsons area for several years, and was known by many names: Kyle, Kevin, Henry and Louis interchangeably. Notably, he went by Kyle on election campaign posters in 2022 (though he was not an official candidate).

Blake McLeod, who did run for a seat on Gibsons council, was behind the Kyle 2022 project, which was an effort to raise awareness and funds for the Gibsons Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre. Along with his daughter, a graphic designer, McLeod created the posters, as well as locally-printed T-shirts and stickers that are for sale at the Kube. A portion of the proceeds goes to GWRC, and the passing of Kyle has seen a resurgence in sales.

“I've been impressed with the connection between the lower Gibsons peacock and the community,” McLeod said, though he notes the peacock has also been a source of controversy among some residents for noise and blocking traffic.

“There is this real groundswell of emotional expression, and I think a lot of it has to do with families and the grieving that parents do with the knowledge that they lose their children to adulthood. They shared this thing and some kids called him Kevin,” McLeod said.

Other residents also commented on the peacock’s ability to bring people together.

“It was just so nice to take a moment and admire him, and have a little laugh because he was such a silly bird in some ways and so beautiful,” Young said, adding that it’s been quieter in the neighbourhood.

But Kyle’s origin remains a mystery, Young said. No one has outright claimed the peacock, though she’s heard different stories. He used to nap in her backyard, and developed a unique bond with the Young family’s rabbits.

“I think everybody that was on the bird’s route felt like it was their bird. He comes to see us,” Deborah Greaves said. Kyle liked to lounge and preen himself in sunny spots, and more than once tried to walk into the Greaves' home.

A hobby farmer in the area said peacocks have lived on the Sunshine Coast for more than 20 years. Peacocks can make great alarms, raising the call when predators are in the area, and are known to be intelligent and social birds.

An impromptu memorial for Kyle has sprung up, and a more formal memorial is in the works.

Gibsons mayor Silas White remarked on the legacy of Kyle in an email to Coast Reporter: “Kyle the peacock will be remembered as a true icon (certainly the most colourful) in Gibsons history, including ongoing mystery, gossip and debate surrounding his origins.”