CNN travel names Vancouver Island one of world's most beautiful places

Photo: . A whale watching boat travels past Clover Point as a freighter traverses the Juan de Fuca Strait.

Vancouver Island has once again made international headlines as a top travel destination.

CNN Travel this month named the Island as among the 25 most beautiful places in the world, joining spots such as Rotorua in New Zealand, Samburu in Kenya, Mount Toubkal in Morocco, Petra in Jordan, Positano in Italy and Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China.

“With over 2,000 miles (3,220 kilometres) of coastline, almost 10,000 lakes and acres of soaring mountains, Vancouver Island is like Canada in miniature,” said CNN.

“Its surfing is world-class, while visitors can join a summer boat tour for possible orca sightings.

“Land lovers have plenty to appreciate about the backtrails criss-crossing the island, encouraging exploration by bike or on foot. Head toward the forest on the trail of Roosevelt elk and grizzly bears for more thrills.”

In February, Conde Nast Traveller, a luxury travel magazine distributed worldwide, called Vancouver Island among the top 16 island vacation destinations around the globe.