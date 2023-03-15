'Taking a big risk': Police nab semi-trailer driver for using phone while driving in Vancouver

Photo: @VPDTrafficUnit/Twitter The VPD write that one of their members stopped the driver in the 2600 block of Clark Drive for using their cell phone while they were driving, imploring the public to "leave your phone alone while driving."

A distracted driver was pulled over in Vancouver for using their cell phone -- but they were also behind the wheel of a semi-trailer pulling a large load when they were caught.

The Vancouver Police Department's (VPD) Traffic Section shared an image on Wednesday (March 15) morning of a semi-trailer that was pulling a heavy load of what appears to be large building materials for a massive project.

The VPD write that one of their members stopped the driver in the 2600 block of Clark Drive for using their cell phone while they were driving, imploring the public to "leave your phone alone while driving."

Numerous people chimed in on the discussion below the tweet, with several of them mentioning that the fines should be steeper for professional drivers, particularly ones behind the wheel of vehicles as large as these.

One person commented that "a load or truck that size needs the driver in control at all times," while another remarked that "with a load like this the driver was taking a big risk."

Vancouver police nab multiple distracted drivers

Distracted drivers are involved in multiple collisions across the city. In December 2022, a Vancouver driver who was "adjusting his shoe" crashed into a tree and injured two passengers in the car.

According to provincial data, distracted driving is responsible for more than 25 per cent of all car crash fatalities and is the second leading cause of fatal collisions in B.C. Every year, an average of 77 people die in fatal motor vehicle collisions in B.C. because the driver was distracted or not paying attention.

"It’s not just the cost of a ticket -- the potential consequences could be life-altering. Nothing on your phone is worth risking someone's life," wrote the Traffic Section in a Tweet.

Distracted driving is more than electronic devices being used; other reasons for the citation include personal grooming, eating/drinking, reading, pets, other passengers, and not knowing your route.