Judge asks deadlocked jury in murder trial to 'give it one more try'

A B.C. Supreme Court jury continues to deliberate the fate of former Devil’s Army president Richard Alexander, accused of first-degree murder in the death of a Victoria man.

The 11-member jury returned to court Wednesday afternoon to tell the judge they were deadlocked.

The jury began deliberating Monday night after hearing a month of evidence in the case.

Alexander, 68, is accused of killing Dillon Brown, a 30-year-old father, construction worker and mixed martial arts fighter who was shot in the back of the head at the Devil’s Army clubhouse in Campbell River on March 11, 2016.

“After exhaustive discussion and numerous votes, we as a jury have failed to reach a unanimous verdict …We now ask your advice on how to proceed,” said the note handed to Justice Geoffrey Gaul.

Gaul told the jurors that they needed to do their “utmost” to reach a verdict.

“Each of you has sworn, or affirmed, that you will give a true verdict based on the law and the evidence as I’ve explained it to you,” he said. “You must do your utmost to achieve such a verdict.”

Gaul said while the law allows him to discharge the jury of it appears further deliberations would be useless or futile, “the law says I should not exercise this power lightly or too quickly or at the first sign of difficulty.”

“Often juries are able to reach agreement when they are given more time,” said Gaul, who asked the jurors to keep an open mind and to listen carefully to one another. “This case may be one of those occasions in which it is not possible for you to reach a unanimous verdict. That will not reflect badly on you providing you made an honest effort to judge the case to the best of your abilities.”

The judge asked the jurors to “give it one more try,” and to re-examine the evidence and his instructions and to reason together to reach a unanimous verdict.

Gaul reminded jurors they could have portions of the evidence replayed if needed. He also offered to assist if they needed guidance on areas of the law.

“If after further deliberations and a genuine and honest second try to reach a unanimous verdict, you are of the view that further deliberations would be useless or futile, then let me know in a note and I’ll assemble the court and we’ll take the next step.”

Alexander admitted in a court document that he drove Brown’s car with Brown’s body in the trunk to Sayward, where he abandoned it at the side of the road near the Cable Bridge.

The jury saw videos of Alexander walking away from the bridge and walking south on the Island Highway on the day of the murder.

The Crown argues Alexander killed Brown to put an end to a lawsuit that would have made members of the Devil’s Army and Hells Angels look bad.

Criminal defence lawyer Brent Anderson has argued that the real killer is a former full patch member of the Devil’s Army, now turned Crown witness.

