Premier Eby approval rating short of majority

Photo: Angus Reid Institute

B.C. Premier David Eby’s approval rating remains below 50 per cent, according to a new poll.

The Angus Reid Institute says Eby’s approval rating now sits at 48 per cent, an increase from 46 per cent in December.

With Eby taking over as Premier from John Horgan in November, the percentage of British Columbians who held “no opinion” about Eby sat at 28 per cent in December, falling to 18 per cent now.

Eby is just above Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (46%) when looking at the national approval rate rankings.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey (62%) is the most popular premier in Canada right now, according to the poll results.

The online survey was held from March 6 – 13, 2023 among a representative randomized sample of 4,899 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. More info here.