RCMP search for attacker on skis at Vancouver Island resort

Photo: Comox Valley RCMP Police are looking for this suspect in an attack on a Vancouver Island ski hill.

Comox Valley RCMP are hoping the public can help them identify a man involved in an assault on a ski hill.

RCMP say the incident took place at Mt. Washington on March 8, at approximately 2 p.m.

An individual who had been resting on the Jacks Run at the resort reported that two men came down the hill and one of them hit his skis.

The victim says one of the men became upset, telling the victim to move along and then allegedly punched him in the face several times, tackled him to the ground and head butted him.

The two suspects were last seen skiing down the hill.

The victim was wearing a video camera and managed to get a picture of one of the individuals before the assault occurred.

"Investigators are looking to identify the man in the picture who has been described as being between 20 to 25-years-old, approximately five-foot-eight', having light coloured skin, and shoulder length dirty blond hair said," said Const. Monika Terragni.

The victim was taken to hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

Anyone who believes they know the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and refer to file number 2023-3494.