Province announces new energy 'framework' on heels of LNG facility approval

Photo: The Canadian Press BC Premier David Eby speaks during a press conference announcing that the Cedar LNG project has been given environmental approval in Vancouver, Tuesday March 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

The British Columbia government says it's rolling out a new framework for approving oil and gas projects that will ensure the province meets its emissions targets in the coming decades.

Premier David Eby says the new framework will require new liquefied natural gas facilities to have a "credible plan" for net-zero emissions by 2030, and there will be an emissions cap on the industry.

Eby says his government will also establish a major projects and clean energy office to fast-track proposals that use clean technologies and create jobs.

The government will also launch a task force within BC Hydro to speed-up the electrification of the provincial economy with a focus on renewable energy.

Environment Minister George Heyman says the new framework ensures industry is under "strong" emissions reduction requirements, while allowing it to seize upon opportunities to use emerging clean energy technologies.

A government statement says the new framework "builds off" the environmental assessment certificate granted to the Cedar LNG facility announced Tuesday, which it declared will be one of the lowest emitting liquefied natural gas facilities in the world.