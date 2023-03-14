Handgun, ammunition, kilograms of drugs seized across the street from Burnaby elementary school

Photo: RCMP This handgun was seized during a raid on a Burnaby Mountain apartment on March 2.

Police raided an apartment across from a Burnaby elementary school this month and turned up a large quantity of drugs, a handgun, ammunition and $10,000 in cash.

The raid came after a two-month investigation into an individual believed to be involved in the drug trade, according to a Burnaby RCMP news release.

Officers descended on the apartment, located in the 9300 block of Tower Road, across from University Highlands Elementary School, on March 2.

They seized five kilograms of cocaine, 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine and 200 grams of fentanyl as well as a handgun with an altered serial number and two illegal high-capacity magazines, according to the release.

Police also seized $10,000 in cash, two vehicles and a large amount of drug packaging, equipment for re-pressing drugs, the release said.

Three people have been arrested in the case and face numerous weapons and drug charges.

“It is troubling to see this type of drug seizure in any community, but it also demonstrates the link that exists between the drug trade and illegal firearms,” Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in the release. “While these drugs were likely destined to be trafficked illegally, investigators believe this seizure has significantly disrupted this trafficking organization as well as the movement of drugs throughout our communities.”