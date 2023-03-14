Airline ends Vancouver-Cranbrook route due to staffing shortage

Photo: Pacific Coastal Airlines

Pacific Coastal Airlines has announced it will end its route between Vancouver and Cranbrook due to a staffing shortage.

The regional airline has been flying the route since 2003, with the exception of a pause at the outbreak of the pandemic.

“As our organization continues to emerge from the pandemic we are experiencing operational constraints due to the critical pilot and aircraft maintenance engineer shortage,” said Johnathan Richardson, vice president of customer and commercial.

“We are unable to offer our desired level of flight frequency and capacity and have made the difficult decision to suspend flights between Vancouver and Cranbrook, as well as reduce capacity in other markets in our network, to ensure that we can maintain offering a reliable and robust flight schedule for 2023.”

Pacific Coastal says the last flight between the two cities will be April 28. Customers affected by the cancellation will be contacted and offered a full refund.