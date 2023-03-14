Pair plays pool, piano after breaking into UVic building

Photo: Glacier Media

Two drunk men who broke into a building at the University of Victoria early Sunday were arrested by Oak Bay police after spending their time inside playing a little pool and trying their hands at piano.

Police responded to a report of a break-and-enter about 3:20 a.m. and discovered the men got into the Finnerty Road building through an open window.

Since there was no damage to the property, the men were released from custody, issued a trespass letter from UVic and referred to the restorative-justice program.