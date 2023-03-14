Drunk teen punches spectators at Vancouver Island soccer tourney

Photo: Glacier Media

West Shore RCMP on Vancouver Island arrested an intoxicated teenager Sunday afternoon after he attacked players and parents at a youth soccer tournament.

Multiple officers responded to the scene, where a soccer tournament for 13- to 17-year-olds was going on.

An intoxicated 15-year-old began taking swings at spectators, then jumped over a fence and onto the field before punching an adult who was trying to restrain him. He also tried to punch several players before he was held down by spectators while police rushed to the scene.

After he was arrested, it was discovered he was a suspect in theft of liquor from a nearby liquor store earlier in the day.

He was held in custody and and brought to court Monday facing charges of assault, theft under $5,000 and breach of court conditions that he not consume alcohol.