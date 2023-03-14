209198
Body found after shots fired in Surrey, homicide unit investigating

Shots fired, body found

Police say a body with apparent gunshot wounds has been found in a parked vehicle in Surrey.

A statement from Surrey RCMP says the body was discovered as officers were called to the 2200 block of 168th Street in the Grandview Heights neighbourhood just before 8 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses had reported hearing gunfire.

Police say the unnamed victim appeared to have been shot.

The case has been turned over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

RCMP continue to seek witnesses and urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators.

 

