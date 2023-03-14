Snowfall warning continues for Trans-Canada Highway at Rogers Pass

Photo: DriveBC Conditions at Rogers Pass as of 6:25 a.m.

A snowfall warning continues this morning for the Trans-Canada Highway.

Environment Canada says heavy snow continued near the summit at Rogers Pass early Tuesday.??

The warning remains in effect from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, where further accumulations of 2 to 4 centimetres are expected for a total of 15 to 25 cm of snow.??

The forecaster says to expect challenging driving conditions due to accumulating snow and changes in precipitation from snow to rain and back to snow.

There may be reduced visibility at times due to local blowing snow and "challenging driving conditions Tuesday morning as snow levels fall to valley bottom in the wake of the cold front, and wet roads may become slippery.??"

The frontal system will push through the Rogers Pass region this morning. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Meanwhile, the snowfall warning for Highway 3 between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass has ended.