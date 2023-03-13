Metro Vancouver teen busted for driving 100 km/h over the speed limit, gets parent's car impounded

Photo: @AbbyPoliceDept/Twitter

A Metro Vancouver teen got a rude awakening early Monday morning (and likely his parents too) after a run-in with Abbotsford police left him with a lengthy list of infractions and up to $1,000 in fines.

At around 1 a.m. on March 13, a patrol officer in an unmarked vehicle witnessed a Mercedes being driven at 150 km/h in a 50km/h zone, northbound on Clearbrook Road towards Downes Road, Sergeant Paul Walker tells V.I.A. in an emailed statement.

When the officer caught up with the vehicle at a red light, the car allegedly failed to stop and signal when making a turn onto Downes Road.

Eventually, the patrol officer was able to conduct a vehicle stop, and it was revealed that the driver, a 17-year-old male, had an "N" driver's permit and was using his parent's car.

Abbotsford police say they issued six tickets for Motor Vehicle Act offences, including excessive speed, failure to stop for a red light at an intersection, failure to signal on a turn, no front license plate, tinted windows, and failure to display “N” sign.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver walked home as the vehicle stop was conducted near his residence, according to police.