Youths arrested after New West restaurant staff assaulted with bear spray

Photo: Julie MacLellan/The Record. The New Westminster Police Department is investigating after staff at a downtown business say they were bear sprayed by youth.

A group of youth allegedly assaulted staff at a New Westminster bar with bear spray after being refused service.

The New Westminster Police Department reported that its officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Columbia Street at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, after after staff at a bar were assaulted by a suspect using bear spray. Staff told police they were assaulted after asking a group of underage youth to leave the licensed establishment.

According to a NWPD press release, the group of youths fled towards Columbia SkyTrain station before being arrested by members of the Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

The New Westminster Police Department has since taken over this investigation, and is asking anyone who witnessed the alleged assault and hasn’t spoken to police to reach out to officers to share what they saw.

“People working in the customer service field deserve to be treated with dignity and respect,” said NWPD spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Leaver. “I hope parents take this opportunity to speak with their children about just how serious charges of assault with a weapon are, and how a conviction of assault with a weapon can change your life.”

Anyone with further information regarding this incident should contact New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411.