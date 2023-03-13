B.C. Ferries launches new app for mobile devices

Photo: BC FERRIES New B.C. Ferries app.

B.C. Ferries has unveiled an app for mobile devices that will help customers check current conditions, make bookings, see sailing status and check estimated deck space.

A new express-book feature will take customers to the next available sailing and allow them to manage bookings promptly, the company said. The app also include alerts and a booking bar code for check-ins.

“The app is about giving customers the tools needed to enhance their trip planning experience through their mobile device,” Janet Carson, vice-president of marketing and customer experience, said Monday.

The app can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play Store.

This is B.C. Ferries’ first app and the company says it will be considering new features and ways to make it more functional, based on feedback from customers and changing social trends.

Last year, more than three million bookings were reserved through the company’s website.