Man on BC-wide warrant after allegedly strangling Coquitlam girlfriend, hurting her dog

Photo: RCMP

Coquitlam RCMP have issued a B.C.-wide warrant for a man who allegedly assaulted his partner and her a dog in the City Centre neighbourhood on March 4.

Police say they were called to an apartment on Glen Drive near Johnson Street at around 12:30 a.m. and found a woman and her dog injured in the home.

The suspect had already left the residence by the time RCMP showed up.

Last Wednesday, Austin Durocher was charged with assault, uttering threats, assault by choking, suffocating or strangling, and causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to an animal.

Durocher, who is also wanted on outstanding charges, is described as 24 years old with a slim build, short brown hair and hazel eyes.

“Our investigators are working diligently to locate Austin Durocher and arrest him for his outstanding warrants,” said Sgt. Karrie Ellis of the Coquitlam RCMP General Investigative Section.

“Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding Austin’s whereabouts to contact the Coquitlam RCMP and quote file 2023-5765. Due to the severity of the offences, police are asking the public to not approach Austin if he is located and to contact police immediately.”

The Coquitlam RCMP detachment can be reached by calling 604-945-1550. Alternatively, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Cpl. Alexa Hodgins, media officer for Coquitlam RCMP, said the woman was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries; her dog was also hurt and is recovering.