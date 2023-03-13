209791
Highway 1 reopens after rocks fell on the road south of Lytton

Hwy 1 reopens near Lytton

UPDATE 11:20 a.m.

Highway 1 has reopened at Kanaka Bar after rocks were removed from the road.

ORIGINAL 10:00 a.m.

Highway 1 is closed south of Lytton.

DriveBC reports the route is closed in both directions between Kanaka Station Road and Cisco Siding Road due to rocks on the road.

The scene of the rockfall is near the Jackass Mountain summit, where the November 2021 atmospheric river caused extensive damage to the highway. Crews continue to work to repair the highway in that area.

The next update on the rock fall is expected at 10:30 a.m.

