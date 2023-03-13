Is that a missile? Prince George man couldn't believe his eyes

Photo: . Larry Johnson spotted this metallic object he thought was a missile loaded onto a rail freight car in downtown Prince George.

Larry Johnson did a double-take when he saw what looked like a missile being moved on the CN Rail tracks in Prince George last week, and he had to pull over to take a photo.

The metallic object was longer than the average railcar and had the shape of a rocket, with a pointed nose cone at one end and a long slender body that widens at the opposite end.

“I thought it was some kind of warhead,” said Johnson. “It makes a person wonder, with all the crap going on in the world, you never know."

CN Rail spokesperson Tyler Banick says there’s no need for concern that Prince George is in any way a stopping-off point for an advanced weapons defence system.

“I can confirm it is not a missile,” said Banick. “It is a separator (vessel) for a local refinery.”

The separator, sent from Hamilton, Ont., was destined for the Tidewater Midstream Prince George Refinery on Pulp Mill Road.

The refinery is building Canada's first commercial-scale renewable diesel hydrogen plant.