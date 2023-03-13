Police label early-morning fire at Golden courthouse suspicious

Photo: Janice Stark Courthouse in Golden B.C.

UPDATE 11:49 a.m.

Police in Golden have released more details on a fire that has caused major damage to the BC Provincial Courthouse in the community.

Reports from the scene indicate that the roof of the courthouse has collapsed.

RCMP spokesperson, Cpl. James Grandy says early indications are that the fire was set on purpose and arson has not been ruled out.

One firefighter was injured during the course of the blaze and has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire crews continue to battle the fire for several hours. There is no indication of anyone having been inside the building, or any other injuries having been sustained.

"The area will remain cordoned off while Fire crews continue efforts to contain the fire, and investigators examine the scene," states Cpl. Grandy.

The Golden and District Hospital next door to the courthouse remains open.

The court was not in session on Monday, however, cases were scheduled for later this week.

UPDATE 9:17 a.m.

The Golden Fire Department indicates the fire at the courthouse started at approximately 3:30 a.m. and they received assistance from the Nicholson Fire Department.

"The building is still on fire and is being contained and sprayed down by the ladder truck and another tanker truck. Crews will remain on scene extinguishing the fire and hot spots. Public Works crews will also be in attendance to help manage the water run-off," states a news release from the Golden Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, fortunately, there was no one inside the building at the time of the fire. One member of the Golden Fire Department suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being transported to the Cranbrook Hospital.

ORIGINAL 9:11 a.m.

Emergency crews in Golden are battling a blaze that broke out at the community's courthouse.

RCMP in Golden indicate they are on the scene of a structure fire on Park Drive, in Golden. "Please avoid the areas between 10th Ave. S and Park Drive until further notice. If that is your normal route, please use the side roads to access 10th Ave. S, and give our first responders space to work," states a news release from Golden RCMP.

Reports indicate that the fire broke out at 3 a.m. and, as of 8 a.m., firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire has not been determined.