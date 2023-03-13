Courthouse in Golden goes up in flames overnight

Photo: Janice Stark Courthouse in Golden B.C.

UPDATE 9:17 a.m.

The Golden Fire Department indicates the fire at the courthouse started at approximately 3:30 a.m. and they received assistance from the Nicholson Fire Department.

"The building is still on fire and is being contained and sprayed down by the ladder truck and another tanker truck. Crews will remain on scene extinguishing the fire and hot spots. Public Works crews will also be in attendance to help manage the water run-off," states a news release from the Golden Fire Department.

?The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, fortunately, there was no one inside the building at the time of the fire. One member of the Golden Fire Department suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being transported to the Cranbrook Hospital.?

ORIGINAL 9:11 a.m.

Emergency crews in Golden are battling a blaze that broke out at the community's courthouse.

RCMP in Golden indicate they are on the scene of a structure fire on Park Drive, in Golden. "Please avoid the areas between 10th Ave. S and Park Drive until further notice. If that is your normal route, please use the side roads to access 10th Ave. S, and give our first responders space to work," states a news release from Golden RCMP.

Reports indicate that the fire broke out at 3 a.m. and, as of 8 a.m., firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire has not been determined.