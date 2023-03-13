Environment Canada calls for heavy snow on Highway 3 and Coquihalla

Photo: DriveBC Conditions on Highway 3 near Hope as of 6:15 a.m.

Heavy snow is expected on Highway 3 at Allison Pass today.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the highway while continuing a warning for the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt.

Snowfall of between 15 and 25 centimetres is expected today through Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada predicts challenging driving conditions due to accumulating snow and changes in precipitation from snow to rain and back to snow.

Tuesday morning will see snow levels fall to the valley bottoms in the wake of the cold front, and wet roads may become slippery as the frontal system passes through.

"As the warm front approaches, snow levels will rise to near 1,000 metres. Snow will change to rain below this elevation but will remain as snow and accumulate above this elevation," the forecaster says.

"As the cold front pushes through tonight, the snow will briefly intensify. In the wake of the cold front early Tuesday morning, skies may clear, resulting in the potential for rain or snow to freeze to surfaces. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions."

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.