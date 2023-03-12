Vancouver weather forecast includes temperatures up to 15 C this week

Photo: .

While you shouldn't put away your umbrella just yet, the Metro Vancouver weather forecast includes a shift to sunshine later this week.

Starting on Sunday, March 12, Environment Canada calls for rain to continue through the day with a high of 8 C dropping to a low of 5 C overnight.

The rainfall is expected to continue through Monday, with a 60 per cent chance of showers expected on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the skies are expected to clear and the forecast includes bright sunshine during the day and a double-digit high of 10 C. However, temperatures are expected to fall overnight down to the freezing mark.

Thursday's forecast also includes bright sunshine and clear skies, but with an overnight low of 3 C. The sunny trend is expected to continue through Friday, with temperatures climbing to 15 C and dropping to 4 C overnight.

Saturday is expected to be cloudy with a high of 13 C.

Metro Vancouver weather forecast

Photo via Environment Canada

Have a look at Environment Canada's complete spring forecast for Metro Vancouver.