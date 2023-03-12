Significant snowfall expected on Interior mountain passes.

Photo: DriveBC The Coquihalla Summit Sunday morning.

Significant snowfall is expected on the Interior's mountain passes beginning this afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope, Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass, and Highway 3 between the Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass.

Snow is expected to begin falling late Sunday afternoon and continue through to Tuesday morning.

“A frontal system will bring rain and snow to the Coquihalla beginning late today. As the warm front approaches, snow levels will rise to near 1000 metres. Snow will change to rain below this elevation but will remain as snow and accumulate above this elevation,” Environment Canada says,

“As the cold front pushes through Monday night, the snow will briefly intensify. In the wake of the cold front early Tuesday morning, skies may clear, resulting in the potential for rain or snow to freeze to surfaces.”

Up to 20 cm is expected to accumulate on the Coquihalla, while the forecast calls for up to 25 cm on Highways 1 and 3.