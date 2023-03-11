Environment Canada has issued travel advisories for parts of the Coquihalla and Highway 1

Photo: DriveBC Hwy 5, southbound at Zopkios Rest Area, near the Coquihalla Summit, looking southwest.

Old Man Winter is continuing to hammer Interior highways.

Environment Canada has issued a travel advisory for the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt.

Up to 20 cm of snow is expected between Sunday evening and Tuesday morning, making for challenging driving conditions due to accumulating snow and changes in precipitation.

Motorists can also expect challenging driving conditions Tuesday morning as snow levels fall to valley bottom in the wake of the cold front and wet roads may be slippery.

“A frontal system will bring rain and snow to the Coquihalla beginning Sunday night. As the warm front approaches, snow levels will rise to near 1,000 metres. Snow will change to rain below this elevation but will remain as snow and accumulate above this elevation,” said a statement on the Environment Canada website.

“As the cold front pushes through Monday night, the snow will briefly intensify. In the wake of the cold front early Tuesday morning, skies may clear, resulting in the potential for rain or snow to freeze to surfaces. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

An advisory has also been issued for Highway 1 from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass and Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass where up to 25 cm of snow is expected by Tuesday morning.

Road conditions are available at drivebc.ca.