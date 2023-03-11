Vancouver ranks third best city in Canada for students

Photo: .

Vancouver frequently makes the top charts for city rankings, whether it's being one of the best cities for quality of life or the best city for Gen Z.

Now, it's also one of the best cities for students.

A recent ranking by HelloSafe named Vancouver the third best student city in Canada for 2023, receiving a score of 143 which is four more points since the previous ranking in 2021.

Kingston, Ontario, took first place, followed by Montreal, Quebec.

The standing is based on a set of 18 criteria that combines academic excellence, student life, quality of life, and attractiveness.

Vancouver received a score of 26 for its quality of life, but scored only four points for its attractiveness, student life, and academic excellence (despite UBC having one of the best reputations of any university in the world).

Though Vancouver was the only B.C. city to make the top 10, Burnaby ranked 15th, Surrey earned 17th, and Victoria placed 20th in the ranking.