B.C. conservation officers on snowmobiles rescue man stuck in snowstorm

Photo: The Canadian Press

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says three of its members rescued a man who was stranded in a remote area near Quesnel last week.

It posted about the rescue on Twitter on Friday, saying the 60-year-old miner had been caught in a winter storm.

It says the man was four days overdue, but had no way of checking in.

The conservation service says he was stuck about 26 km from a plowed road and that while he had a trailer for shelter, a large snowfall made driving out with his Jeep virtually impossible.

It says the conservation officers used snowmobiles to find the man, who had tried to use a very old, slow and unreliable snowmobile that likely wouldn’t have made the trek to safety.

The service says he was not injured and was grateful to be rescued before another storm hit.

“One thing I love about this job is you never know what’s going to happen in a day,” Conservation Officer Kyle Bueckert said in the post.

“The reward of being able to help someone is thanks enough.”