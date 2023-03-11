BC wide warrant issued for Coquitlam man wanted on assault charges

Photo: File photo

A B.C. wide warrant has been issued for a man wanted on charges including assault and abusing an animal.

Coquitlam RCMP were called to an apartment near the Coquitlam Centre around 12:30 a.m. on March 4 for a report of an assault.

Police allege a woman and her dog had been attacked by the woman's partner, who then ran from the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the dog also was also treated for minor injuries.

A provincewide warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Austin Durocher, who is charged with one count each of assault, assault by choking, suffocating or strangling, causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to an animal and uttering threats.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to please contact them.