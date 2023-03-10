RCMP seek fresh tips in North Vancouver gang hit cold case

Photo: . Milad Rahimi, 34, was killed in an apparent gang hit in the North Vancouver Real Canadian Superstore parking lot, March 11, 2022. | IHIT

A year after a known gang member was shot dead in a North Vancouver parking lot, the RCMP’s homicide investigators are issuing a plea for fresh tips.

Around 2:35 p.m. on March 11, 2022, shots rang out in the Seymour Boulevard Real Canadian Superstore parking lot.

Paramedics attended, but the victim but was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later confirmed the victim was 34-year-old Milad Rahimi, a well-known figure in the organized crime world with both local and international connections, and that his death was likely a targeted hit.

Immediately after the shooting, RCMP members reduced the Ironworkers Memorial Second Narrows Crossing to one lane southbound, hoping to ensnare a fleeing suspect vehicle, but no one was arrested.

Investigators later released footage of a blue Mazda 3 that they believe was the vehicle driven by the suspects.

The next evening, first responders were called to the 300 block of Tempe Crescent in North Vancouver where the Mazda was found in flames. Surveillance footage from the neighbourhood showed the car had been dumped there soon after the shooting. Two suspects were seen walking away.

The driver of the Mazda was wearing a black hoodie, grey pants that had either patchwork or a torn pattern, black shoes, and a medical mask. They were carrying a grey backpack with a single strap. The passenger wore a three-quarter-length black jacket with a hood and a very distinct white symbol on the left shoulder, as well as grey pants and black shoes.

On Friday, IHIT published a release, hoping to find fresh leads.

“This was a targeted incident that carelessly endangered the lives of those in the area,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, IHIT spokesperson. “IHIT continue to investigate to find those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]