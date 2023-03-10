BC dropping vaccine requirement for provincial public servants

Photo: CTV News

UPDATE 12:49 p.m.

British Columbia is rescinding its policy that required provincial public servants to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The province says that from April 3, BC Public Service employees will no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination.

The government says In a statement the decision to rescind the policy was made "based on the high level of vaccination among public-service employees and the current state of the pandemic."

It says more than 98 per cent of employees met the requirement.

The statement says ending the policy means "a small number" of employees on administrative leave due to non-compliance will get the chance to come back to work.

The government says people are still required to be vaccinated if they work in settings under provincial health officer orders or other vaccination requirements and vaccine mandates remain in place in "highest-risk" settings like health-care facilities.

