Suspect allegedly falls from balcony during VPD arrest, IIO called in

A 25-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a Vancouver police arrest attempt. The IIO B.C. police watchdog is investigating.

According to a VPD press release, officers were called to the Patrica Hotel, an SRO near Hastings and Dunlevy just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday (Mar. 9).

Staff called police to ask for assistance removing a man, who was wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant, from the building. VPD attempted to speak with the man from the hallway of the building and according to reports, witnesses saw him fall from his balcony.

He remains in critical condition.