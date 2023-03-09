Feds announce $1.2M for Kootenay tourism, economic development

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo Snowwater Heli-Skiing Resort

The federal government announced Thursday $1.2 million in funding for 12 projects in the Kootenays.

The PacifiCan money will flow to a group of tourism operators, nonprofits and the Village of Nakusp. The full list of grants recipients is here.

Nakusp received the biggest grant of nearly $500,000, which will go to revitalize the downtown core and create pedestrian-friendly spaces.

Other recipients include Snowwater Heli-Skiing in South Slocan ($77,000) to expand the company’s mountain trail network to facilitate shoulder season activities.

Cat-skiing operation Big Red Cats Inc. of Rossland received $60,000 to build two new snowcat cabins “with enhanced health and safety protocols.”

“Amazing things are happening in the Southern Interior. The region is known for its world-class ski hills, wines and produce and is also home to a thriving tech community and innovative forestry and mining sectors,” said Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada.

“Investing in shared public spaces and tourism experiences will bring communities together, attract new visitors, and ensure that the West Kootenay region thrives well into the future.”