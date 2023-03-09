Downtown Eastside stabbing leaves man with serious injuries

Photo: file photo

A 28-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Wednesday night (Mar. 8).

Vancouver police say they responded to a call at Hastings and Carroll streets around 6 p.m., where a man was suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers performed first aid until paramedics arrived and the victim is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and the VPD says the file remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.