BC SPCA launches $800K jackpot for annual spring lottery fundraiser

Photo: SPCA

A jackpot draw of up to $800,000 is expected for an annual seasonal fundraiser that provides aid to B.C. animals in need.

The BC SPCA Lottery takes place each spring and, this year, the event is set to offer its largest 50/50 draw to date.

Organization spokesperson Alina Wilson said proceeds from ticket sales are set to help vulnerable animals in SPCA care across the province.

A cash prize draw will take place every day in June as part of the lottery, totalling $150,000, plus the bonus 50/50 jackpot set to bring in $800,000 for the 2023 edition.

"We expect our most popular ticket packages to sell out quickly again this year," said Wilson in a release.

Last year, $2.5 million was raised through the SPCA's spring initiative.

The money helped feed "thousands of animals," as well as provide rescue, medical care and homes to all, Wilson added.

The 50/50 jackpot draw is scheduled for June 30 — seven weeks after the ticket sales deadline of May 12.

There's also a $20,000 Father's Day bonus draw (June 18), as well as top dog Tuesday and fat cat Friday draws of $5,000 each.

Other remaining winners prior to the lottery are set to receive a prize of $2,000 (see calendar below).

Participants must be 19 years and older to purchase a ticket.

For more information and to buy tickets, you can visit the BC SPCA's website or call 1-855-205-5998.