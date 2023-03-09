Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond speaks out after award revoked over heritage claims

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Representative for Children and Youth Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond listens during a news conference after releasing a joint report with the B.C. Information and Privacy Commissioner about cyberbullying, in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday November 13, 2015. Another award has been stripped from Turpel-Lafond, the former judge, law professor and British Columbia representative for children and youth whose claims of Indigenous ancestry have been discredited. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

UPDATE 6:10 p.m.

Former judge Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond says she's satisfied in her "past work, identity and self-worth" after the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association revoked an award because it believed she falsified her claims of Indigenous identity.

Turpel-Lafond says in her most expansive remarks since questions about her heritage were raised last year that it's "liberating" to be freed of honours.

She says in an email she has "no emotional attachment to titles," but she's surprised that the association rescinded the 2020 Reg Robson Award without "basic fairness," such as allowing her an opportunity to be heard.

The former law professor and B.C. representative for children and youth, whose claim of Cree heritage was questioned by a CBC report last October, says "trial by media is rampant," and it's how "wrongful convictions and injustice" happen.

The civil liberties association says information came to light demonstrating that, in its board's view, Turpel-Lafond had falsified her heritage claim, and certain professional and academic accomplishments had also been disproven or called into question.

Its statement says it must follow the lead of Indigenous scholars, leaders and organizations, including the Indigenous Women's Collective, which is demanding that all honorary degrees and awards conferred on her be revoked.

ORIGINAL 8:55 a.m.

Another award has been stripped from Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, the former judge, law professor and British Columbia representative for children and youth whose claims of Indigenous ancestry have been discredited.

A statement from the BC Civil Liberties Association says it has rescinded the Reg Robson Award given to Turpel-Lafond as part of its 2020 Liberty Awards.

The association says board members believed Turpel-Lafond's representations about her professional accomplishments and Cree heritage when it granted the award recognizing substantial contributions to civil liberties in B.C. and Canada.

The statement says Turpel-Lafond has yet to account for the allegations about her heritage and her claims to various professional accomplishments, such as the award of a Queen's Counsel designation in Saskatchewan, also remain unexplained.

In conferring its award on Turpel-Lafond, the association says it recognizes it "contributed to amplifying … Turpel-Lafond’s claims and position of influence," and that her actions added to the "widespread pattern of Indigenous identity fraud, and the severe harms" related to colonial violence and assimilation.

McGill University, Carleton University and the University of Regina, last month rescinded honorary degrees awarded to Turpel-Lafond and she has returned degrees conferred by two B.C. post-secondary institutions.

"The recent revelations about … Turpel-Lafond’s purported Indigenous identity and professional claims, as well as her lack of accountability or remorse on these matters, have been shocking and disturbing," said the civil liberties association statement.

Her actions have also played a part in "gravely undermining" public confidence in the legal profession and the association says it must follow the lead of Indigenous scholars, leaders and organizations, including the Indigenous Women's Collective, which is demanding all honorary degrees and awards to Turpel-Lafond be revoked.