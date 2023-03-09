Alberta team to investigate Prince George RCMP

Photo: Hanna Petersen. Prince George RCMP detachment on Victoria Street.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will be the lead agency investigating the Prince George RCMP for allegations its members were sexually abusing Indigenous girls 20 years ago, the B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General said Wednesday.

Mike Farnworth announced the investigation last month into the historic allegations after B.C. First Nations leaders called for release of a report from the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP and a further investigation into the matter.

"The Civilian Review and Complaints Commission (CRCC) issued an interim report to the RCMP commissioner outlining the failure of the RCMP to take action to address these complaints. The RCMP commissioner agreed with the CRCC's findings and recommendations,” Farnworth said in a statement.

"While this report is directed at the RCMP, I have spoken to my federal counterpart Minister Marco Mendicino about these serious allegations and B.C.'s director of police services has ordered an independent investigation by an external agency into these allegations.”

- with files from Mark Nielsen