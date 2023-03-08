Five Metro Vancouver men charged in firearms trafficking case

Photo: CFSEU BC

Five Metro Vancouver men have been charged with firearms offences after a police joint-forces investigation beginning in fall 2022.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. (CFSEU-BC) said March 8 an investigation into one person led to others and then the seizure of 18 firearms, body armour, suspected fentanyl, a kilo of cocaine, precursor chemicals for making MDMA, firearm parts and ammunition.

“Firearms in the hands of the wrong people pose one of the greatest risks to public safety. We have seen time and time again that trafficked firearms, no matter where they come from, are being used in crime and too often end up connected to tragedy,” said Insp. Joel Hussey, CFSEU-BC operations officer.

Arman Anthony Giordano, 24, of Maple Ridge, has been charged with 15 counts of manufacturing or transferring a prohibited firearm, a restricted firearm or a non-restricted firearm knowing that they were unauthorized to and one count of manufacturing or transferring a prohibited firearm, a restricted firearm or a non-restricted firearm.

Brandon Vuong Nguyen, 28, of Burnaby, has been charged with six counts of manufacturing or transferring a prohibited firearm, a restricted firearm or a non-restricted firearm.

A Brandon Vuong Nguyen faced a firearms offence in Vancouver in 2017. Other than that, none of the men have past criminal records visible on provincial databases.

Ali Sabha Taghan, 39, of Langley, has been charged with five counts of manufacturing or transferring a prohibited firearm, a restricted firearm or a non-restricted firearm.

Derek Melville Johnston, 33, of North Vancouver, has been charged with three counts of manufacturing or transferring a prohibited firearm, a restricted firearm or a non-restricted firearm.

Jerry Lino, 30, of Coquitlam, has been charged with one count of manufacturing or transferring a prohibited firearm, a restricted firearm or a non-restricted firearm.

CFSEU-BC said all individuals were arrested March 7 at various Lower Mainland locations.

They appeared in court on March 8 to determine whether they would be released.

They are due in Surrey provincial court on March 10.

“The investigation remains ongoing and CFSEU-BC anticipates that more charges may be forthcoming,” police said.