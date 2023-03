Photo: Drive BC

Highway 1 will be closed in both directions for two hours starting Thursday morning.

Avalanche control will happen between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday March 9.

The work will span a 9 km stretch between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk for 9.1 km (West Boundary of Glacier National Park)

DriveBC is asking motorists to be on the lookout for work crews in the area.

No detours will be available.