Heritage B.C. holds open call submission for information on provincial heritage sites

Photo: Heritage B.C. Heritage BC is asking for help as it launches its latest Cultural Map project.

The call for submissions is open to individuals, communities and organizations and the goal is to locate industrial heritage sites across the province. Accepted submissions will be found on an interactive map.

“This project offers a real opportunity to identify and better understand the impacts of the many resources and industries that are part of our province’s history,” says Roger Tinney, Director of the Provincial Heritage Branch. “The map layer will help to tell a more complete story of British Columbia”.

This cultural map will track past activities that impacted different communities’ economy, growth and livelihoods.

The Heritage B.C. Industrial Heritage Cultural Map will be following UNESCO’s more broad definition of industrial archaeology. This means activities from any phase of human development will be considered. Heritage B.C. says Indigenous communities are welcome to submit based on what they consider their industrial heritage.

“We cannot underestimate the impact of industrial heritage on BC. It created communities and infrastructure that paved the way for the growth of the province,” Kirstin Clausen, executive director of Heritage BC. “People are interested in the places and communities where historic industry occurred, and they are also interested in the many legacies that resulted.”

Submissions are open until June 9, 2023 and all entries will be judged. Successful ones will be a part of the interaction map. For more information on how to submit click here.